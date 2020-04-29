Nigeria: IG Appoints New CPs for Adamawa, Imo, Plateau

Abuja — The Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, yesterday ordered the posting of new Commissioners of Police for Adamawa, Imo and Plateau states.

They are: Olugbenga Adeyanju for Adamawa State; Isaac Olutayo Akinmoyede for Imo State; Audu Adamu for Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Force Headquarters, Abuja and Edward Chuka Egbuka for Plateau State.

A statement signed by the Force PRO and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Frank Mba, said the IG while enjoining the citizens of the affected states to accord the CPs maximum support and cooperation, charged the newly posted officers to "ensure that they effectively consolidate and improve on the performances of their predecessors".

Mba said the postings take immediate effect.