Namibia: 31 Repatriated Namibians to Arrive From South Africa

Namibia is expecting 31 repatriated citizens to arrive in the country with a flight from South Africa today.

Confirming the repatriation with a flight of WestAir Aviation to The Namibian on Tuesday afternoon, the airline's business development manager, Fred Ribeiro, said this comes after WestAir Aviation requested to assist in repatriating a group of Namibians who were stranded in Cape Town in South Africa.

The Namibians were stranded in South Africa as a result of the lockdown in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and travel restrictions put in place by the government after Namibia recorded 16 coronavirus infections.

Ribeiro said the airline has been arranging the repatriation over the past two weeks. This involved getting approval from the Ministry of International Relations and Corporation in Namibia and its counterpart in South Africa.

He added that the airline's request to transport the stranded Namibians came after president Hage Geingob directed that all Namibians and permanent residents should be allowed entry into the country despite the travel ban as a result of the lockdown.

"We are flying these Namibians today from Cape Town, South Africa, to Hosea Kutako International Airport. The Ministry of Health and Social Services will be present to transfer them to a quarantine facility," he said.

He further told The Namibian that plans are under way to take on such projects for as long as the lockdown is in place, and that it may include South Africans in future. He said some of the passengers were able to pay for their own flight tickets, and others such as students received financial assistance from the Okanti Foundation to pay for their transport.

International relations minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah also confirmed the arrival of the Namibians, saying some of the passengers already had air tickets but the government had to facilitate their journeys and provide them with permits.

Namibia is hoping to repatriate 65 citizens this week.