Namibia: Oshikoto Water Shortages Hamper Fight Against COVID-19

An effort by the Oshikoto Regional Council to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic is affected by severe water shortages as many remote rural areas in the region are currently without access to potable water.

The Oshikoto region has over the past years been battling with water shortages in some areas due to the region's vastness, sandy terrain and aging water infrastructure.

Many of the region's residents depend on contaminated water drawn from boreholes and wells.

The newly appointed Oshikoto governor, Penda Ya Ndakolo, in an interview with The Namibian noted that water shortages in the region remain a big challenge, with the regional council at the moment due to limited financial resources unable to provide all the inhabitants - especially those residing in remote rural areas - with potable water.

"The region is battling a severe water shortage challenge, and as much as we are trying to provide everyone with clean drinking water, there are still many areas without access to water. We are trying everything possible to assist our vulnerable people but we are dealt with this huge challenge that we cannot overcome anytime soon and we cannot provide everyone with clean drinking water because we do not have the capacity to do so. We are appealing for any kind of assistance from our stakeholders to assist us in this regard," Ya Ndakolo said.

He also said the region is in dire need of water tankers and lorries to transport water to needy residents and people living in informal settlements.

At the moment the region is managing with three water tankers that were donated by the Namibian Defence Force to provide water to the residents of the Kuvukiland informal settlement at Tsumeb and of the Nehale Lya Mpingana constituency.

So far the regional emergency task force has identified the Onandjokwe Lutheran, Omuthiya and Tsumeb hospitals to be used as isolation facilities for health workers in case of any Covid-19 outbreak in Oshikoto.

The Okashana rural development centre and two houses at Omuthiya will be used as quarantine facilities.

Ya Ndakolo urged Oshikoto residents to continue adhering to the Covid-19 measures set in place and to cooperate with the law enforcement agencies in the region.