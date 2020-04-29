Uganda: Museveni Donates Half of His Monthly Salary to COVID-19 Fight

29 April 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Job Bwire

President Museveni Tuesday said he would commit part of his Shs3.6 million monthly salary to the fight against further spread of coronavirus in Uganda.

While updating Ugandans on government efforts in the fight against the spread of the virus pandemic which has wreaked global havoc, Mr Museveni in a televised address, said he would take a pay cut and donate part of his salary to the National COVID-19 Response Fund led by Minister in Charge of General Duties, Mary Karooro Okurut.

"You remember your people normally pay me some little money. They pay me Shs3.6 million. NRM takes about 20 percent. On the other remaining Shs2.7 million, I will instruct Janet to sign Shs1.4 million each month to the Fund. Janet is the one who receives that money. I never follow up that...," Mr Museveni said in response to a question from a Ugandan who asked why public servants have not committed their salaries to the fight against the virus, like the case was in other African countries.

Uganda has registered 79 confirmed cases of the virus with 52 recoveries.

Nigerian lawmakers, Rwandan top civil servants, Kenya's top government officials and more recently Malawi's cabinet have committed their salaries to the COVID-19 fight.

In Rwanda, politicians and top civil servants agreed to donate their April salaries to welfare programmes to help the poor cope with the economic impact of the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente said the salary sacrifice would show "solidarity" with the people, who have been under a tough lockdown and strict curbs on freedoms to contain the spread of the virus.

Lawmakers in Nigeria weeks back agreed to forgo their salaries as contributions towards the COVID-19 fight. Kenya's president and top government officials also took salary cuts for the same reason.

In Malawi, President Peter Mutharika also announced taking a 10 percent salary cut along with his ministers.

