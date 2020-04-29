Namibia: Social Stigma Discourages People to Get Tested

A social worker at the ministry of health says stigma around Covid-19 keeps people from seeking medical attention when they might be infected with the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease.

Health ministry social worker Christa Hansen said this during a panel discussion in Windhoek with chief social worker Johanna Theofelus and psychiatrist Lahija Hamunyela about stigma and discrimination around Covid-19 on Tuesday afternoon.

Hansen said social stigma discourages someone showing symptoms of the virus from seeking medical attention as they are scared of the discrimination they might face in their community. She added that this also causes people to be fearful to approach a medical facility, because they will question if the staff are healthy.

Psychiatrist Hamunyela noted that stigma stems from a lack of information about the virus. "Covid-19 is a new disease and we don't know much about it. What we need to do as a country is to collect our own information based on us, where we stand at the moment and why they are only 16 cases confirmed," she said.

She added that social workers on the ground need to be in contact with the families of health workers, to provide assurance of their safety.

"We need to assure the family that the possibility is there for them to contract the virus but that does not mean that they will die from it," she said.

By removing stigma, Hamunyela said, families and the wider society can be empowered.

Theofelus said it is important not to associate the virus with nationality or country.