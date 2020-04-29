Malawi: UDF Ex-Treasurer General Sichinga Joins MCP

28 April 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Tiwonge Kumwenda-Mhango

Former United Democratic Front (UDF) treasurer general Carton Sichinga has on Tuesday officially joined the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Sichinga has since been welcomed by the MCP's northern region chairperson Gracian Gracious Enwood Soko at a media briefing in Mzuzu.

"UDF has lost its direction. Many are not happy with the current leadership style and they will soon dump the party. And for me, I chose MCP because it is the party that is loved by many," said Sichinga.

This comes days after Sichinga resigned from the UDF, saying he wanted to concentrate on his businesses.

UDF officials have played down the defections, saying it is "natural cleansing" of the party and will not have any impact on the party.

In his remarks, Soko while thanking Sichinga for making a right decision said MCP door is open for everyone.

He said Sichinga decision to join the party shows that MCP represent the needs of Malawians.

Sichinga, who once served as Malawi's Ambassador to Tanzania, says he has resigned from his position and from the party to concentrate on personal business.

His resignation follows that of former deputy secretary general Davie Larry and former Deputy Publicity Secretary Judith Ngwa Laja among other prominent UDF members.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.