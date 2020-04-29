Nigeria: Private Sector Donations Hit N27.160 Billion - CBN

29 April 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Nigeria Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 CACOVID, has so far realised about N27.160 billion to help fight the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The update of the contribution as at April 23, was made known in a document released by Mr Isaac Okorafor, Director, Communications, Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, on behalf of the coalition in Abuja yesterday.

The document containing the list of contributors showed that the donations were made by institutions and individuals across the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that CBN and Aliko Dangote were so far the highest contributors of two billion naira each.

Abdul Samad Rabiu (BUA Sugar Refinery), Segun Agbaje (GTB), Tony Elumelu (UBA), Oba Otudeko (First Bank), Jim Ovia (Zenith Bank), Herbert Wigwe (Access Bank) and Femi Otedola of Amperion Power Distribution donated one billion naira each to the fund.

Also, Deji Adeleke of Pacific Holding Ltd made N500 million donation.

NAN also recalls that Union Bank Plc, Sterling Bank Plc, Standard Chartered Bank, Stanbic IBTC, Citi Bank Nigeria Ltd, FCMB, Fidelity and ECO Banks, African Steel Mills donated N250 million each and Multichoice Nigeria Limited contributed N200 million.

The list also indicated that some Nigerians made donations of N1,000, N500, N200, N100, N50 and as little as N1.0 to the contribution.

Okorafor said the coalition was grateful to all the institutions and individuals that had open handedly donated to the relief fund.

NAN

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

