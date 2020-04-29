Zimbabwe: COVID-19 - Govt to Intensify Importation of Medicines

With winter season fast approaching, government has intensified efforts to import essential medicine to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an Inter-Ministerial Taskforce on Covid-19 briefing early this week, Health and Child Care minister, Dr Obadiah Moyo said winter season creates ideal conditions for more infections hence the efforts to escalate procurement of medicine.

"Modalities have been put in place for the importation of medications that we cannot locally produce and we expect a consignment in the country soon," said the Minister.

"Local pharmaceutical companies have also been capacitated and are producing increased supplies of medicines such as paracetamol tablets and syrup, Vitamin C, and multivitamin tablets," said Dr Moyo.

Dr Moyo also said that there will be more robust testing in the coming days especially for frontline health workers.

Currently, Zimbabwe has recorded 32 cases with four deaths and five recoveries.

Globally more than three million have tested positive while more than 200 000 deaths have been reported.