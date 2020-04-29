Malawi: U.S. Pumps in K3.4bn for Coronavirus in Malawi Amid Concerns of Fund Abuse

28 April 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

The US government has provided Malawi K3.4 billion to help in the fight against coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The money comes amid concerns of abuse of the money through allowances by Cabinet ministers and members of parliament as they get K450,000 per day and K350,000 per day respectively when out on allowance seeking trips disguised as coronavirus mission.

According to a statement from the US Embassy, the funds will be channelled through USAID.

It says the assistance complements other US government agencies' Covid-19 response activities.

The funds will mostly be used for Malawi's preparedness against the pandemic.

Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times.

