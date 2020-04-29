Namibia: Meatco's Beef With Jooste

NAMIBIA'S national meat company is facing another power struggle, including allegations that the public enterprise ministry has opted to sideline representatives of northern communal farmers.

At the heart of this saga is the appointment of the new Meatco board and allegations that public enterprises minister Leon Jooste is pushing for a certain candidate. Jooste denied any wrongdoing, insisting that he is following the law, and promised to investigate how the state-owned agency recorded a N$100 million loss by February 2020.

Cabinet documents show that the following people have been appointed as Meatco board members as from 1 May 2020: Mesag Mulunga (agriculture ministry), Cloretha Garises (Meatco), Usiel Seauakouje Kandjii (communal farmer), Kay-Dieter Rumpf (commercial farmer), Clara Bohitile and Johannes 'Johnnie' Hamman, who is poised for the chairperson's position.

Hamman is the former managing director of Safari Hotels.

Several people have written to prime minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila on Meatco's troubles since February this year.

The latest was written by Adolf Muremi who represents northern communal farmers - north of the veterinary cordon fence known as the red line.

"For over 20 years now, the interest of farmers who are located north of the red line have been under-represented to the extent that they have very little access to national, regional and international markets for their livestock and livestock products," Muremi wrote to Kuugongelwa-Amadhila on 24 April 2020.

He said they have been sidelined, compared to their counterparts south of the red line who have benefited from access to Meatco's abattoirs and markets.

Muremi cited the Meatco law that allows farmers from across the country - who are members of the national meat company - to submit names of candidates to the agriculture minister.

"The minister then selects the candidates to represent the interests of either communal farmers, commercial farmers, experts, etc," Muremi said.

The representative said one of their main concerns is the removal of Meatco's acting board chairperson Ronald Kubas from the incoming board.

"Of concern to the northern communal area (NCA) farmers is that the candidate initially submitted to Cabinet, Ronald Kubas, has been replaced by another candidate, Johannes Hamman," Muremi said.

His removal, Muremi said, was an indication of years of sidelining of farmers north of the red line.

"NCA does not and will not have representation on the Meatco board for the next three years. We fail to understand the legal basis of the process being followed," he said.

Muremi was unreachable for comment.

JOOSTE REACTS

Jooste denied suggestions that he pushed for Hamman's appointment.

He said the board is appointed according to the Meatco Act that prescribes its composition and that members (of Meatco) should be nominated at a members' meeting.

"As a principle, it's wrong for me to violate the outcome of that democratic process where preferred candidates were elected. Mr Kubas has already served two consecutive board terms and would not be considered. I proposed the highest scoring candidate for each category," Jooste told The Namibian yesterday.

Agriculture minister Calle Schlettwein agreed to appoint Hamman as an expert on the board.

Jooste said he was tipped-off that the board was set to make resolutions that might prove detrimental to Meatco in the long run.

"I requested the outgoing board to refrain from taking such decisions. It also came to my attention that Meatco had broken the terms of their loan agreement with the bank and that this might have resulted in steps being taken by the bank," Jooste said.

He said he consulted the finance ministry at the time to avoid punitive action by banks.

"Through intervention, this was prevented and no Meatco assets were attached. Further to this, I was informed that a N$30 million profit in December 2019 turned into a N$100 million loss by February 2020 which is extremely strange," Jooste said.

"I will instruct an investigation into these various events," the minister said.

POWERFUL BEEF

Meatco's outgoing acting board chairperson, Kubas, in a letter to the prime minister on 28 February 2020 said the move by Jooste to disempower the board from making important long-term financial, operational and strategic decisions undermined them.

This comes after the public enterprises minister sent a letter to Kubas on 12 February 2020 informing him that Meatco 'now' forms part of his ministry under the Public Enterprises Governance Act. That law came into force on 16 December.

The board chairperson said one of the decisions involved a N$500 million loan facility with a bank that needed to be paid at short notice, 'which has put the entity at severe risk'.

"We were compelled to settle around N$200 million on these facilities, while under advice/directive by Hon. Jooste not to make strategic decisions," he said.

He added that there was no need for Jooste to liaise with the local bank with regards to the loan facility in the absence of the Meatco board.

"His actions 'are tantamount to Jooste usurping the powers of those tasked with steering the strategic direction and the management of the public enterprise," Kubas said.

Moreover, the board chairperson claimed that the public enterprises minister's decision to reinvent the process of appointing the Meatco board of directors, is flawed and would have negative implications on the entity's operations.

"The advice of Jooste in his letter dated 12 February 2020 to the board of directors has curtailed the board's effectiveness in fully exercising its fiduciary duties, especially in light of the strategies that were already in the pipeline, and the nature of Meatco's business which necessitates strategic decisions to be taken promptly without inhibition," Kubas said in his letter to Kuugongelwa-Amadhila.

SIDELINED

Speaking to The Namibian yesterday, Kubas claimed that Jooste deliberately removed his name as board director from a submission made by former agriculture minister !Alpheus Naruseb and approved by the Cabinet and replaced it with that of Hamman.

He added that he was informed that a new board was appointed yesterday, chaired by Hamman.

"There are no restrictions on re-appointing the same person who has served on the board before, in terms of the Meatco Act. I was duly selected by certain members and appointed by Naruseb. However, Jooste deflected and to make sure he gets his way and appoints a person he has a close relationship with. It appears I have been sidelined," he said.

Reacting to the N$100 million supposed loss as alluded to by the enterprises minister, the outgoing acting chairperson said the auditors are busy with Meatco books.

"I am not sure where the loss comes from but if they want to investigate they can do so. I am a person of principles and I would gladly be part of the investigations. We cannot allow someone to short-circuit the process. I have been a Meatco director for so long and there is still more I would like to do for the entity," Kubas said.

*This story has been updated.