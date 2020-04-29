Botswana: Nigerian Community Donates

28 April 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Aubrey Maswabi

Gaborone — The Nigerian community living in Botswana has donated P50 000 to the COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Presenting the bank deposit slip to the Nigerian high commissioner to Botswana, the representative, Mr Sylvester Omotosho said they had decided to support their host country in a bid to assist those in need.

They also donated food, including 120 bags of rice, mealie meal, sorghum meal, macaroni, vegetable oil, sugar and beans.

The high commissioner, Mr Umar Salisu commended his countrymen for the gesture and encouraged them to do more. He added that it was good that they supported the community that they lived with.

Mr Salisu urged them to abide by the rules and regulations of the extreme social distancing period at all times.

He also encouraged them to wash their hands regularly and to social distance as recommended by the World Health Organisation.

Source : BOPA

