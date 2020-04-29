Botswana: Government Supports Vulnerable Families

Gaborone — President, Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi has assured Batswana that government will continue to support and mitigate the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic through food supplies to vulnerable families.

When briefing the nation on April 27, he said over P150 million has been earmarked for the exercise.

President Masisi said the economic relief package announced at the beginning of the national lockdown, was being implemented by relevant ministries and that ministries also continued to update the nation on the progress made thus far.

To this end, he stated that 300 156 households had been assessed so far, and that out of these, 244 080 had been recommended for assistance.

To date, he said 47 393 households had been assisted with food packages, which included agricultural products.

President Masisi further stated that government would scale up the distribution process of food packages and that the assistance would continue until the situation regarding the containment of COVID-19 was fully under control.

Furthermore, he thanked development partners, various organisations, the local business community and individuals for their unwavering support to government's relentless efforts in fighting the pandemic through their financial contributions and donations.

"Most importantly, I want to thank from the deepest part of my heart, the ordinary Batswana and residents who have dug deep into their pockets to contribute the little they have towards the COVID-19 Relief Fund," he said.

He also expressed gratitude to doctors, men and women in uniform together with their support staff who were in the frontlines of fighting the pandemic adding that they had exhibited unparalleled patriotism and commitment to duty.

President Masisi also thanked Batswana and residents for their compliance with the health protocols and the extreme social distancing regulations.

"Remember to maintain social distancing, cough into your inner elbow, continue washing your hands with clean water and soap or use sanitisers. We are known to be a resilient nation. Together we will win this war," he stated.

Source : BOPA