Zambia: Kenneth Kaunda Toasts 96

28 April 2020
The Times of Zambia (Ndola)
By Rebecca Mushota

President Edgar Lungu has wished the nation's founding father, Kenneth Kaunda, a happy 96th birthday, which falls today.

The president in a letter of congratulations wished Dr Kaunda good health saying that Zambia would not have been what it is today if the former leader did not have a passion to educate young citizens.

"This is why I pray for your health so that even in your advanced age, God can cast away any health threats to you," President Lungu said.

He said April 28, each year, gave him fond memories of Dr Kaunda as president, a title that Mr Lungu assumed 24 years later in 2015 when he was elected as 6th president.

