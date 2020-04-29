Somalia: Floods Caused By Heavy Rains Leave 10 People in Qardho Town Dead

At least ten people died on Tuesday after floods hit Qardho town in Somalia's northern region of Bari, an official confirmed.

Said Osman, governor of Qardho town told reporters that torrential rains which lasted for 24 hours caused casualties and damages to the population.

"At least 10 people have died after floods wreaked havoc in the town and more than 20 others injured and are now getting treatment in a city hospital," Osman said, adding that the death toll may rise as they are still exploring the extent of the damage.

Residents said there were heavy rains in the town. "Last night it was terrible, many houses have been destroyed by floods and parked cars have been washed away," said Hinda Abshir, a resident.