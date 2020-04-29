Senegal: COVID-19 - Gambia's 99 Low Risk Contacts Still Ongoing, Senegal Registers 87 New Cases

29 April 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang MS Camara

The minister of Health Dr. Ahmadou Lamin Samateh has said that daily follow up to 99 low-risk contacts is still ongoing to ascertain manifestation of symptoms of covid-19.

Dr. Samateh, on Tuesday's press briefing said that 33 new laboratory test results received were all tested negative for covid-19

He further said that of those, 32 are results of new tests conducted and one being the result of a repeat test on the only active case, adding that 10 new persons (8 Gambians, one Senegalese and one Guinean) taken into quarantine on account of travelling into country from Senegal.

According to Dr. Samateh, currently they have 89 people on quarantine, adding that a total of 456 tests were conducted and 10 were positive.

"At least 297 people completed quarantine, 645 recovered and 310 people completed follow-ups," he said.

He revealed that Senegal recorded 736 confirmed cases, 284 recoveries and 9 deaths.

Meanwhile, Senegalese Ministry of Health yesterday reported 87 positive cases of covid-19, bringing the total number to 823, with 296 recoveries and 517 under treatment.

