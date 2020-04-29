Gambia: Governor Sanneh Calls for More Awareness to Stem Spread of COVID-19

West Coast Region Governor Lamin Sanneh has underscored the significance of creating more community and border awareness on the prevention of covid-19.

Addressing members of the regional covid-19 taskforce committee at his office in Brikama, Mr. Sanneh said sensitisation involving health care providers and Red Cross Volunteers is important to dispel misconceptions on covid-19 and control its spread.

He explained that the pandemic is not only a health problem but also poses threat to socio-economic development, peace, security and livelihood development.

Governor Sanneh advised people to make best use of the hand washing containers and detergents that were provided by the taskforce at border communities within the region, while urging district authorities to support the taskforce in securing the borders.

He commended members of the taskforce committee, institutions and individuals for their support while stressing the need for organisations and philanthropists to come forward and support as health is everyone's concern.

Ngally Aboubacarr Sambou, regional director of health services and the regional disaster coordinator Binta Sey-Jadama, both commended members of the taskforce patrol team for their constant routine checks along the border.