Gambia: Governor Sanneh Calls for More Awareness to Stem Spread of COVID-19

29 April 2020
The Point (Banjul)

West Coast Region Governor Lamin Sanneh has underscored the significance of creating more community and border awareness on the prevention of covid-19.

Addressing members of the regional covid-19 taskforce committee at his office in Brikama, Mr. Sanneh said sensitisation involving health care providers and Red Cross Volunteers is important to dispel misconceptions on covid-19 and control its spread.

He explained that the pandemic is not only a health problem but also poses threat to socio-economic development, peace, security and livelihood development.

Governor Sanneh advised people to make best use of the hand washing containers and detergents that were provided by the taskforce at border communities within the region, while urging district authorities to support the taskforce in securing the borders.

He commended members of the taskforce committee, institutions and individuals for their support while stressing the need for organisations and philanthropists to come forward and support as health is everyone's concern.

Ngally Aboubacarr Sambou, regional director of health services and the regional disaster coordinator Binta Sey-Jadama, both commended members of the taskforce patrol team for their constant routine checks along the border.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.