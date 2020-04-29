Malawi: Minister Vuwa Applauds M'mbelwa Strides in Preventing COVID-19

Government has applauded M'mbelwa District Council for putting to good use K65 million which government allocated to the council for implementing Covid-19 prevention guide lines in the district.

Minister Vuwa Kaunda: Advised the council officials to intensify sensitisation campaigns

Speaking Tuesday in Mzimba District after touring Covid-19 treatment centre and the district's referral hospital to appreciate the council's preparedness for Coronavirus, Minister of Environment, Tourism and Wildlife, Symon Vuwa Kaunda said he was pleased with efforts being undertaken by the council in combating the spread of the pandemic.

"I am also pleased to note that you have put in place all the necessary medical equipment for testing suspected Covid- 19 patients," said Kaunda.

He also commended the council for using money meant for prevention of the pandemic prudently by among other things, renovating the district's old hospital building into isolation centre.

"Government allocated K65 million to M'mbelwa District Council for this cause and so far so good.

"Some of the money has been invested in personal preventive equipment and training of laboratory personnel in testing suspected Coronavirus cases," said Kaunda.

The minister then advised the council officials to intensify sensitisation campaigns to dispel misinformation and myths surrounding the pandemic.

"We should continue observing social distancing, washing hands frequently with soap and being avoiding crowded places," he said.

M'mbelwa District Council Director of Health and Social Services, Dr. Lumbani Munthali said so far, the district has tested 12 Coronavirus suspected cases all within the district and have tested negative.

"Our laboratory technicians were trained last week and we are now testing people for Coronavirus. We are the first district hospital to embark on this initiative. We have tested 12 suspected Coronavirus cases but all came out negative," said Munthali.

He further said the district would also be testing samples from Kasungu District.

