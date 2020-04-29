Malawi: Minister Bagus Assess COVID-19 Preparedness in Lower Shire

Government has urged local councils and traditional leaders in the country to enforce preventative measures put in place to control the spread of the novel Coronavirus in the country.

Minister Bagus (in blue) urges for enforcement of Covid-19 preventive measures

Minister of Industry and Trade, Salimu Bagus made the call during a stakeholders meeting conducted in Nsanje District on Tuesday.

Bagus noted that if the measures provided by government through the Ministry of Health are not enforced, more Coronavirus cases would be registered.

"Traditional leaders and councils need to enforce the preventive measures and the by-laws.

"Enforcement will help in controlling the cases. Let me also ask the police to do the same by ensuring that preventive measures are adhered to," said Bagus.

He said Nsanje and Chikwawa districts are prone to the Covid-19 due to porous borders, hence the need to be vigilant in as far as prevention of the pandemic is concerned.

The Industry and Trade Minister also advised politicians in the country to desist from politicising the global health crisis.

"This is not time to do politics or issues of fresh elections. We need to do more on sensitisation as it is crucial in addressing the challenges at hand.

"Therefore, there is no need for this point to be overemphasised. Traditional leaders need to be sensitised too, so that they can do the same to their subjects," Bagus added.

Bagus then advised different partners in the health sector to avoid conflict of interests when it comes to adherence to measures put in place to prevent further spread of Covid-19.

He, therefore, applauded Nsanje District Council together with its development partners for their effectiveness in as far as Covid-19 prevention and preparedness is concerned.

Nsanje District Commissioner, Douglas Moffat assured the minister stakeholders in the district would strive to ensure that Coronavirus is contained.

"We are here to ensure that lives are saved in the district. We are doing everything possible to ensure that the Coronavirus should not take us by surprise," said Moffat.

