Tunisia: Cereal Crops' Growth Improves Following Rainfalls

Tunis/Tunisia — The enterprises operating in the field of cereal harvesting are called upon to resume work, so as to guarantee the necessary supplies for the harvest (wire, wires and spare parts), this is the recommendation of the working session devoted to preparations for the 2020 cereal harvesting and storage season, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries.

The meeting held on Tuesday underlined the improvement in the growth of cereal crops, thanks to the rains in March and April 2020, the emergence of some fungal diseases and the role of research structures in deepening knowledge on yellow rust.

The participants in the meeting assessed the financing mechanisms approved during the previous season and agreed to schedule a working session with the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT) and the National Agricultural Bank (BNA) on the funding of the season and the agricultural sector in general, and to request the extension of the validity of the technical inspection certificate for tractors until the end of the harvest period (end of August).

They pointed out the need to guarantee all conditions for the prevention of Covid-19 in collection centres and analysis laboratories and discussed the progress of maintenance activities in collection centres, in addition to the fight against parallel trade in cereals (consumption and seeds).

The meeting was attended by Minister of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries Oussama Kheriji and representatives of the different concerned structures, notably the administration, the Tunisian Union of Agriculture and Fisheries (UTAP), the National Chamber of Ceral Harvesters and Storers and the National Union Chamber of Seeds and Plants.