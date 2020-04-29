Tunisia: Cereal Crops' Growth Improves Following Rainfalls

29 April 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The enterprises operating in the field of cereal harvesting are called upon to resume work, so as to guarantee the necessary supplies for the harvest (wire, wires and spare parts), this is the recommendation of the working session devoted to preparations for the 2020 cereal harvesting and storage season, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries.

The meeting held on Tuesday underlined the improvement in the growth of cereal crops, thanks to the rains in March and April 2020, the emergence of some fungal diseases and the role of research structures in deepening knowledge on yellow rust.

The participants in the meeting assessed the financing mechanisms approved during the previous season and agreed to schedule a working session with the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT) and the National Agricultural Bank (BNA) on the funding of the season and the agricultural sector in general, and to request the extension of the validity of the technical inspection certificate for tractors until the end of the harvest period (end of August).

They pointed out the need to guarantee all conditions for the prevention of Covid-19 in collection centres and analysis laboratories and discussed the progress of maintenance activities in collection centres, in addition to the fight against parallel trade in cereals (consumption and seeds).

The meeting was attended by Minister of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries Oussama Kheriji and representatives of the different concerned structures, notably the administration, the Tunisian Union of Agriculture and Fisheries (UTAP), the National Chamber of Ceral Harvesters and Storers and the National Union Chamber of Seeds and Plants.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.