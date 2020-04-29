Liberia: Lib. Solar Donates U.S.$4,000 Worth of Sanitary Materials to Three Counties

Monrovia — A renowned solar energy company operating in Liberia has embarked on the distribution of preventive materials to its customers and others in Montserrado and western Liberia to help curb the spread of the coronavirus in the country, with a call on potential companies and personalities to see reason to provide helping hands to citizens during this period.

The company, named and styled, LIB. Solar commenced the distribution of several faucet buckets, cartoons of clora and tide soap to locals in Montserrado, Bomi, Grand Cape Mount and Gbarpolu Counties, respectively.

Commencing the distribution at Memeh Town in District 17, Montserrado County on Tuesday, the company's Sale and Mobilization Manager, Gorden S. Karpeh, disclosed that the move was intended to identify with customers and others during these critical times in the country's history.

He put the cost of the initial items donated at US$4000, adding that, more donations would be made to customers and others in the leeward parts of the country.

"We want to make sure that customers and others are safe; this is why we have decided to give them faucet buckets, clorox and powder soap. we want them to stay home and stay safe. These items will help stop the spread of the virus. We want them to continue to wash their hands".

Mr. Karpeh urged citizens to continue to follow all of the preventive measures set aside by health workers to curtail the spread of the virus across the country.

He, however, observed that the outbreak of Covid-19 in Liberia has paralyzed both social and economic activities to a larger extent, and as such, potential companies and individuals should aid the needed during these times.

"We were not push to do this. We sat down and thought it wise that it is good that we identify with our customers at this time so that they can be good, healthy and stay safe. We want others to also follow us to do the same".

Meanwhile, Mr. Karpeh has pledged his company's commitment and willingness to ensure the provision of stable, affordable and cheap solar energy to citizens across the 15 political sub-divisions of Liberia.

He attributed the delay in the company's extension to other coounties to the ooutbreak of the coronavirus in Liberia.

Currently, LIB. Solar is operating in eight of the 15 counties in Liberia.

Also speaking, the Town Chief of Memeh Town, Amara Kamara, commended the solar company for the gesture

According to him, the donation is an additional motivation that would ensure that citizens continuously wash their hands to prevent the spread of the virus in the area.

He described the donation as the first of its kind since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in Liberia.

Chief Kamara, however, used the occasion to call on residents of Memeh Town to remain home to avoid "bringing sickness to their family members or neighbors".

For her part, the Chairlady of Memeh Town, Musu Siryon expressed gratitude to LIB. Solar and recounted the company's numerous efforts in providing electricity to residents of the area.

"We have been with Lib. Solar for more than one year now. I am very grateful to them for the things they brought for us. We tell God thank you for them because, we use to carry our phones to booth to charge; but we charging our phones home now".

She continued: "I want to call on all women of the town to sit down home; or when you go to look for your daily bread, by 2PM, you should make sure to be at your house with your children. Every day you should make sure to put your bucket at your door; and you and your family should continue to wash your hands".

LIB Solar works with rural communities in Liberia to provide solar-powered lighting and refrigeration.

The company began operations in 2018 and currently serves 4,000 households and small businesses across Cape Mount, Bomi, Rural Montserrado, Margibi, and Nimba Counties.

LIB Solar is working to expand across all of Liberia, with a goal of reaching over 80,000 households and businesses in the next 5 years. LIB Solar's mission is to go beyond basic lighting and offer new products that improve peoples' lives and help develop the rural areas.