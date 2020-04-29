Liberia: Man Owed By House of Representatives Beaten for Protesting for His Money

Capitol Hill — Guards providing security for Speaker Bhofal Chambers and private security at the Legislature on Tuesday beat up a man who had gone to Capitol to stage a protest against the Speaker for allegedly owing him US$25,000 for a painting contract done and refusing to pay him.

The victim, Guss A. Winn, said he entered into an agreement with the Speaker and members of the House of Representatives about four months ago to paint the Capitol and since that agreement was sealed and job done in keeping with the agreement, they have refused to fulfill their part of the agreement.

The amount owed the local contractor is in the tune of US$25,000.00. The security guards assigned on the Speaker's security detail tried to attempted to force him out of the premises when he had just entered with the lids of two cooking pots, banging them together in protest for his payment.

In tears, he also explained that he borrowed US$19,000 from GN Bank to pre-finance the work and he is being harassed by the bank for payment. This, he said is causing him to lose sleep as he has been threatened with jail by the bank.

"I prefer to be sent to jail by Speaker Chambers than to go to jail by the Bank. Because when I am in jail or dead, they wouldn't pay any attention to my wife because I have been here many times and they are paying me less attention," he said.

He also told journalist that on many occasions he has been asked out of the office of the Speaker by the Speaker and threatened to be sent to jail by Representative Marvin Cole of Bong County who is co-chair on the House of Representative Rules and Order Committee.

Up to news time, the office of Speaker Chambers didn't issue a response to the accusation against the him but earlier this week Mr. Isaac Redd Director or Press at the House of Representatives told newsmen that payment for Mr. Winn is in process.

Three lawmaker shared the money?

Meanwhile, well-placed sources in the House of Representatives have confided in FrontPageAfrica that the amount in question has been raised and collected and shared amongst three members of the House of Representatives to include; House Speaker Bhofal Chambers, Representative Muna Pelhm-Younblood (CDC-District #9 Montserrado County) chair on Executive House of Representatives and Representative Marvin Cole (NPP-Bong County) Co-Chair on Rules, Order and Administration.

FrontPageAfrica has not been able to independently verify this information.