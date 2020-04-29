Liberia: Three Senators Tested Negative for COVID-19

Monrovia — FrontPageAfrica has been able to confirm that three Senators who attended to joint security meeting in which the Drugs Enforcement Agency (LDEA) attended and subsequently died of COVID-19 have tested negative for the virus.

They include Senators Steve Zargo, (LP LOfa County), Johnathan Kaipay (LP-Grand Bassa County) and Senator Conmany Wesseh (UP-Rive-gee County).

Unfortunately, at least three high-ranking officials of government including the Minister of Information, Lenn Eugene Nagbe, Deputy Inspector of Police for Administration, Kadiatu Reeves have all tested positive for coronavirus and are undergoing treatment at the 14 Military Hospital.

The test results of other government officials who attended the meeting are yet to be released.

According to Senator Zargo, he along with his colleagues participated in a joint security meeting on April 11 where the three of them sat far from Soko.

Zargo is the Senate Committee Chair on National Security, while Kaipay and Wesseh are members of the committee.

FrontPageAfrica reported earlier that Mr. Soko had been symptomatic and ailing for the past week at his home, until he was rushed to the 14th Military Hospital late Thursday night where he was pronounced dead.

A senior security official told FPA early Friday the symptoms prior to Soko's death indicated COVID-19 but the test results would determine. Those result determined late Friday that COVID-19 was the cause.

Mr. Soko was taken to the 14 Military Hospital late Thursday; but authorities tell FPA that he arrived too late and died before arrival. A doctor who was in the unit reportedly tried to resuscitate him, but it was to no avail.