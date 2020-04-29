Liberia: Three Senators Tested Negative for COVID-19

28 April 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Henry Karmo

Monrovia — FrontPageAfrica has been able to confirm that three Senators who attended to joint security meeting in which the Drugs Enforcement Agency (LDEA) attended and subsequently died of COVID-19 have tested negative for the virus.

They include Senators Steve Zargo, (LP LOfa County), Johnathan Kaipay (LP-Grand Bassa County) and Senator Conmany Wesseh (UP-Rive-gee County).

Unfortunately, at least three high-ranking officials of government including the Minister of Information, Lenn Eugene Nagbe, Deputy Inspector of Police for Administration, Kadiatu Reeves have all tested positive for coronavirus and are undergoing treatment at the 14 Military Hospital.

The test results of other government officials who attended the meeting are yet to be released.

According to Senator Zargo, he along with his colleagues participated in a joint security meeting on April 11 where the three of them sat far from Soko.

Zargo is the Senate Committee Chair on National Security, while Kaipay and Wesseh are members of the committee.

FrontPageAfrica reported earlier that Mr. Soko had been symptomatic and ailing for the past week at his home, until he was rushed to the 14th Military Hospital late Thursday night where he was pronounced dead.

A senior security official told FPA early Friday the symptoms prior to Soko's death indicated COVID-19 but the test results would determine. Those result determined late Friday that COVID-19 was the cause.

Mr. Soko was taken to the 14 Military Hospital late Thursday; but authorities tell FPA that he arrived too late and died before arrival. A doctor who was in the unit reportedly tried to resuscitate him, but it was to no avail.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.