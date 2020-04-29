Tunisia: Education Minister Announces End of School Year for All Grades Except for Baccalaureate Candidates

29 April 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Education Minister Mohamed el Hamdi announced Wednesday the end of the 2019-2020 school year for all grades except for baccalaureate students, who will resume classes to complete the program and candidates for the end of basic education exam (9th grade) and the access exam to pilot colleges (6th primary school grade).

At a press conference held at the Kasbah, the minister pointed out that candidates for the baccalaureate exam will resume classes from May 28 to June 23, 2020. The main session is scheduled for July 8 to 15 and the results will be announced on July 26, while the re-sit session is scheduled for July 27 to 30 and the results will be announced on August 9.

The basic education end exam (9th grade) will take place on July 02 and 03, while the access exam to the pilot colleges is scheduled for June 29 and 30. The exams of the 9th and 6th grades will only be on the curricula of the first two terms.

The Minister recalled that this schedule of national exams, drawn up in consultation with the trade union side, may be modified if the health situation so requires, stressing that the protection of the health of pupils and the educational family is the Ministry's main concern.

