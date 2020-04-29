Tunisia: Kebili-COVID-19 - First Recovery Case Among Health-Care Staff

29 April 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Kebili governorate had recorded a first case of recovery among the 10 health-care staff infected by COVID-19, bringing the number of recovery cases in the region to 11, Local Health Director in Kebili Jawher Mokni told TAP on Wednesday.

The remaining 9 health-care staff are currently subjected to mandatory quarantine in the region.

The swabs taken from 20 people on April 25 and 26 tested negative, which maintains the total number of infected cases in the region at 98 cases, including 11 recoveries.

803 people have completed their mandatory quarantine period, while 304 are still in isolation.

