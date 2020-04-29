Ghana: BARCC Secretary Pleads for Kotoko Constitution

The secretary of the Brong Ahafo Regional Circles Council (BARCC) of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Kwadwo Addai Mununkum, has appealed to Manhyia to bring a workable constitution to help steer the affairs of the club.

"Running any institution in this 21st century without a blueprint is a recipe for chaos," he said.

Addressing the recent happenings in Kotoko to media houses in Sunyani, the firebrand secretary and spokesperson said he trusted Manhyia to bring Kotoko the best and was very sure his appeal was within the reach of Manhyia.

Mr Addai Mununkum, who also doubles as a member of the Communications team of the National Circles Council (NCC) of Kotoko, observed that a constitution for Kotoko would help the team to get a structure, and prevent unnecessary fines, embarrassment as well as friends and cronies administration."

"Key issues that come into mind when there is a constitution for any institution which Kotoko will not be exempted is qualification or criteria for selecting people to occupy certain positions.

"It will also streamline and regulate how people ought to work within the confines of the club to project our dear club to compete with other big guns on the Africa continent."

He said further that a workable constitution would ensure accountability and transparency in the affairs of the club, paving a unique way for the supporters to also contribute immensely to the progress of the club.

"It is essential to underscore that, if there's a workable constitution governing the affairs of Asante Kotoko, the leaders who will come in the future would be mindful of their actions and inaction as each individual's role shall be clearly defined," he added.