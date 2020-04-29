Ghana: Olympics Supporters Give to Players

Supporters of Wonder Club, Accra Great Olympics on Saturday presented assorted food items to players of the club, following the halt of sports activities in the country due to the corona virus pandemic.

The items included rice, cooking oil and canned fish were presented to members of the playing body as well as the technical team of the club.

Led by Alhaji Korley Larsey and Ernestina Clottey, members of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Accra Great Olympics Supporters Union (AGOSU), the group met players at vantage points at their respective localities to present their packages.

The gesture, according to Nii Maale Adsei, Communication Director of the AGOSU IMC, was to motivate the technical team and playing body in such difficult times.

"We are in such difficult times with no activity allowed. We therefore saw the need to to go to the aid of our players. We hope this will revive the Agosu spirit in them when the league resumes."

According to him, a total of 48 players - including those sent on loan, transferred, retained and newly-recruited, benefited from the gesture.

Skipper of the side, Gladson Awako, on behalf of the playing body thanked the supporters for the gesture and promised to give off their best to make the fans happy.