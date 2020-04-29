Ghana: Olympics Supporters Give to Players

29 April 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Supporters of Wonder Club, Accra Great Olympics on Saturday presented assorted food items to players of the club, following the halt of sports activities in the country due to the corona virus pandemic.

The items included rice, cooking oil and canned fish were presented to members of the playing body as well as the technical team of the club.

Led by Alhaji Korley Larsey and Ernestina Clottey, members of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Accra Great Olympics Supporters Union (AGOSU), the group met players at vantage points at their respective localities to present their packages.

The gesture, according to Nii Maale Adsei, Communication Director of the AGOSU IMC, was to motivate the technical team and playing body in such difficult times.

"We are in such difficult times with no activity allowed. We therefore saw the need to to go to the aid of our players. We hope this will revive the Agosu spirit in them when the league resumes."

According to him, a total of 48 players - including those sent on loan, transferred, retained and newly-recruited, benefited from the gesture.

Skipper of the side, Gladson Awako, on behalf of the playing body thanked the supporters for the gesture and promised to give off their best to make the fans happy.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.