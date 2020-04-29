Seychelles: U.S. Donates Masks and Face Shields to Assist Health Professionals in Seychelles

29 April 2020
Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

The United States has donated a consignment of medical equipment to the Seychelles' Department of Health to assist professionals who are on the frontline fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, the Embassy in Mauritius said on Tuesday.

The protective equipment included 2,900 KN95 masks and 200 face shields which were sourced by Eco Service Mauritius and arrived in the island nation on an Air Seychelles flight.

The KN95 face masks are made in China and similar to the U.S-made N95. They are used to protect the wearer from airborne particles and from liquid contaminating the face.

"The United States provides aid for altruistic reasons, because we believe it's the right thing to do. We also do it because pandemics don't respect national borders. If we can help countries contain outbreaks, we'll save lives abroad and at home in the United States," said U.S Ambassador to Mauritius and Seychelles, David Reimer.

In a press conference on Tuesday, the chief executive of the Health Care Agency, Danny Louange said, "We salute the sponsors who came forward to provide assistance. One day we will announce all the sponsors and how they contributed."

The donation was made possible through coordination with the public and private sectors with the logistical support from M&C Aviation Mauritius and Service de Demenagement International Mauritius.

Reimer added that "this donation is another example of the deepening cooperation between the United States and the Seychelles."

The United States has a strong maritime security partnership with Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, and this donation is part of AFRICOM's humanitarian assistance to reduce human suffering and provide essential services to vulnerable populations.

Although Seychelles has had 11 positive cases of COVID-19, to date there are only five patients at the isolation centre in the family hospital at Perseverance and four people in the quarantine facility at Beau Vallon Bay.

Read the original article on Seychelles News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Seychelles News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

Top Headlines: Seychelles

More From: Seychelles News Agency

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.