Kenya: Garments, Shoe Cargo Held at Mombasa Port Over COVID-19

30 April 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Anthony Kitimo

Importers of second-hand clothes popularly known as mitumba from across the region have written a letter to the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) to protest what they term unjust holding of more than 50 containers of their cargo (clothes and shoes) at the port of Mombasa.

The shipments, certified and issued with a Valid Certificate of Conformity on basis PVOC programme by Kebs appointed agents from the respective countries of origin, arrived on different dates after the standards regulator had published a notice to ban the importation of second hand clothes and shoes.

According to correspondence between traders and Kebs, the consignments were detained on March 12 when the World Health Organisation declared scrutiny of such products, as opposed to March 30, the date Kenya announced the ban.

But Kebs Managing Director Bernard Njiraini said the directive will apply retrospectively commencing on the WHO date.

Mr Njiraini's letter, dated April 2, to KRA commissioner General , Kenya Ports Authority and Port Health, states in part, "Following a public notice that prohibited importation of used garment and shoes, as precautionary measure, all consignments shipped from the port of loading after March 12, when World Health Organisation declared Covid-19 a global pandemic will not be allowed into Kenya."

Kenya joined other countries in temporarily suspending such imports after a study by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention indicated that the coronavirus can stay longer on different surfaces, including clothes.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: East African

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.