Kenya: COVID-19 Cases Rise to 384 in Kenya After 10 New Infections

Photo: Arne Hoel/World Bank
(File photo)
29 April 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — 10 more coronavirus cases were recorded in Kenya on Wednesday, raising the total number of infections in the country to 384.

Dr Mercy Mwangangi, a Chief Administrative Secretary at the Ministry of Health said five patients had also left hospital after recovering from the virus.

So far, Kenya has discharged 126 patients since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the country.

Dr Mercy Mwangangi said the 10 new cases were picked by the national surveillance team, with Mombasa County accounting for 9, while the other case is from Kawangware in Nairobi.

With Mombasa and Nairobi shaping out as the country’s epicenter for the pandemic, she said more measures are set to be adopted, to ensure the disease is contained.

“We continue to see a trend where we have new recorded primarily in Nairobi and Mombasa Counties. While this may be indicative of the disease being domiciled in these counties, it is also a pointer to the immense work that is required in Nairobi and Mombasa,” she said.

She called on other counties to tighten their measures, to control the pandemic.

Kenya has so far registered 384 infections, 10 deaths and 126 recoveries from COVID-19.

Globally, the number of infections topped 3 million Tuesday, with more than 200,000 deaths, with 14 from Kenya. There are 374 cases of infection.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

More on This
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Demystifying Coronavirus and What You Can Do to Avoid It
Nigeria Records First Coronavirus Case
eSwatini Govt Will Not Feed the Starving During Lockdown
What Are Africa's Chances of Economic Recovery After COVID-19?
Zambia Leader Under Fire Over Handling of COVID-19 Crisis
'We Need Leadership, Not Prayers' Tanzanian President Told
COVID-19 - Fact Checking a Must as Misinformation Spreads
Uganda, South Sudan COVID-19 Patient Deportations Test EAC Unity
African Sports Feeling the Pinch as COVID-19 Halts Events
Will African Migration to China Ever Be the Same Again?
Miriam Makeba's Pata Pata Revived to Spread Word on COVID-19
Africa Can't Let Maternity Care Falter During COVID-19 Outbreak
Malawi Court Halts COVID-19 Lockdown ... For Now
Domestic Worker Gives Away Nearly Half Her Salary During Lockdown
Mozambique Faces More Hurdles in Fight Against Spread of COVID-19
eSwatini Refutes Reports of King Mswati's Illness
AU Scouts for Funding for Africa as COVID-19 Reality Bites
In Malawi, Nurses Call Off Strike After Deal With Govt
In Zimbabwe, Lack of Tests Sparks Fear COVID-19 Goes Undetected
Could COVID-19 Move Landmark Presidential Election in Malawi?
Street Vendors Feel the Squeeze Under Strict COVID-19 Measures
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
Fake Information, Videos Hamper Fight Against COVID-19
African Mining Houses' Response to COVID-19
COVID-19 - How Close Are We to Quick Tests, Treatment, Vaccine?
Kenya Airways Stops Flights for the First Time in Four Decades
All Hands on Deck as Zimbabwe Tackles Spread of COVID-19
Rwanda Writes to Kenya, Uganda Over Burundi Cargo Trucks Blockade
COVID-19 Patients With Hypertension Advised to Stay on Medication
COVID-19 - South Africans Share Sanitation, Water Access Fears
Zimbabwe Goes Into 21-Day Lockdown to Combat Spread of COVID-19
How COVID-19 is Affecting Conflict-Affected Africa
Uganda Govt Orders Two-Week Lockdown as COVID-19 Cases Rise
Tanzania Records First COVID-19 Death
Kenya Records a Spike in Pneumonia Cases Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
Update: Things You Need to Know to Reduce COVID-19
Museveni Suspends Uganda's Public Transport Over COVID-19
Rise of COVID-19 Cases Raises Fear of Full-Blown Crisis in Africa
COVID-19 - Africa 'Last in Line' Amid Global Ventilator Shortage
COVID-19 - African Development Bank Unveils U.S.$3 Billion Bond
Kenya Has First COVID-19 Death as Number of New Cases Rise
UN Calls for Global Ceasefire to Focus on Covid-19 Fight
Fake News Obstructs Africa's Response to COVID-19 Pandemic
COVID-19 WhatsApp Helpline Helps Millions Monitor Pandemic
Kenyatta Issues a Nationwide Curfew in War on COVID-19
Fear as New Locust Swarms Invade Kenya
Africa, All Hands Needed In Fight Against COVID-19
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
COVID-19 Provokes Anti-Traveller Sentiment in Cameroon
African Sports Events, Camps Take Backseat as COVID-19 Spreads
Here's How COVID-19 Is Impacting Kenya
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa
Dear South Africans, COVID-19 is Life-Changing
Could COVID-19 Accelerate the Fourth Industrial Revolution?
Africa's Soccer Body Suspends Qualifiers Over COVID-19
Mnangagwa Declares COVID-19 a National Disaster in Zimbabwe
Controversy Around Liberia's First Confirmed Coronavirus Case
Ethiopia Bans Public Events as COVID-19 Cases Rise
Kenyans Arrested For Fake COVID-19 Tests, Information
Rwanda Confirms Four More COVID-19 Cases
COVID-19 Is a Pandemic, Preparation is Key, Says WHO
SADC Goes Virtual as COVID-19 Spreads
COVID-19 - Soldiers Ready to Repatriate South Africans from Wuhan
Calls for Calm as Nigeria Confirms Second Coronavirus Case
'Serious Losses' to South African Tourism Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
Coronavirus Has African Leaders Adopting New Greeting Style
Nigeria Disease Control Boss in 'Self-Isolation' After China Trip
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.