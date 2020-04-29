Kenya: Koroga Festival to Host One Big Virtual Party On Saturday

The Koroga Festival will for the first time ever be staged as a virtual concert this coming Saturday featuring Distruction Boyz from Durban.

Event organisers on Tuesday said the concert will be streamed live on their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages on Saturday from 8pm.

"Right from the comfort of your home, the show will be livestreamed on the Koroga Festival's and 6AM's pages in line with the World Health Organisation and the Ministry of Health guidelines for social distancing and ban on gathering," the organisers said.

Distruction Boyz is a Gqom music duo from Durban, South Africa which consists of recording artists and record producers Thobani "Que" Mgobhozi and Zipho "Goldmax" Mthembu.

Their debut album Gqom Is the Future was certified gold by the Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) making it the first Gqom album to ever achieve this status.

GQOM MUSIC

Gqom is a genre of electronic dance music that emerged in the early 2010s from Durban, South Africa. It developed out of South African house music, Twaito and Techno.

Live streaming technology on social media has become a useful tool for especially for artists in the middle of a nationwide quarantine.

In the short-term, platforms like Instagram Live and Twitch are viable options to keep artists connected with fans, as experts say the pandemic is likely to last for months, leading some performers to consider virtual or augmented reality concerts.

New technology has made it possible to conduct augmented reality shows, in which artist avatars are projected onto a stage or scenery, as well as full-on virtual reality concerts.