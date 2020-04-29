Kenya/South Africa: Former Gor Mahia Coach Dylan Kerr Assured of Salary By South African Club

29 April 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Former Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr has a reason to smile as South African top-tier side Baroka FC has assured its staff that it will not be cutting their salaries despite the fact that the league has been postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus.

The Premier League Soccer (PSL), South Africa's top league, has not seen any action in a month, and clubs are struggling to meet their financial obligations.

Amazulu is one of the clubs that has confirmed pay cuts for all its players but Baroka Chairman Khurishi Mphahlele says his staff need not worry, at least not for now.

"We are not going to cut salaries, for now, we've managed our salaries very well. We will wait for May but for now our players mustn't worry about salaries, they will get them fully. We just hope the government will allow us to train in May, then things will be better for us. That will determine whether we should look at our finances or not," Mphahlele told KickOff.

The former Gor Mahia coach joined Baroka late last year after parting ways with another PSL side Black Leopards, which he had helped to avoid relegation the previous season.

