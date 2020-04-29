Kenya: Matiang'i Declares Partial Lockdown in Kakuma and Dadaab Refugee Camps

29 April 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

The Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has ordered cessation of movement in the Kakuma and Dadaab refugee camps.

Matiang'i invoked the Public Order Act on cessation of movement in and out of Kakuma and Dadaab refugee camps as part of control measures against the coronavirus pandemic.

The ban, according to the CS, will take effect on Wednesday, April 29,2020.

"Following the meeting, and in furtherance of directives to curb the communal spread of COVID-19 across the country, the Government has ordered for the cessation of movement into and out of both Kakuma and Dadaab Refugee Camps effective tomorrow, Wednesday, April 29, 2020," Matiang'i tweeted.

DUSK-TO-DAWN CURFEW

The two refugee camps join the Nairobi Metropolitan area, Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi, and Mandera counties as areas where there is a cessation of movement in and out.

On Saturday, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced the extension of the dusk-to-dawn curfew by 21 days.

In the daily updates on the state of coronavirus in the country, the president also announced a 21-day extension of the cessation of movement in and out of Kilifi, Kwale, Mombasa, and the Nairobi Metropolitan area.

In his address on Tuesday, Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman said the current positive cases stand at 374 after 11 more people tested positive in the last 24 hours.

