South Africa: Police Are Searching for Suspects Following a Murder of a Woman and Armed Robbery in Old Durban Deep Mine, Roodepoort

press release

Police are searching for three suspects who allegedly killed a woman during an armed robbery in Roodepoort last night, 28 April 2020 at about 20:00

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was in the taxi when three men stopped the taxi at the Main Reef Road, traffic circle to ride as passengers. Few minutes later, as the taxi was driving along next to old Roodepoort mine the driver demanded the payment. Instead suspects took out the firearm and shot the driver and the woman who died at the scene. The other passenger were robbed their belongings and the taxi driver was taken to hospital.

Police are appealing to any member of the public who might witnessed the incident or with information that can help in the investigation to please call crime stop on 08600-10111 or via MySAPS App. Callers can remain anonymous.