Kenya: Pool Players in Court for Failing to Observe Social Distance

29 April 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Joseph Ndunda

At least 60 people were charged at the Makadara law courts with violating curfew and other regulations put in place for preventing the spread of Covid-19.

While a majority of them were curfew defaulters, a big number of the suspects were arrested at pool table joints for failure to observe social distance while playing games at the joints.

The curfew defaulters were arrested on roads and bars where they had locked themselves drinking past 7pm.

Beer recovered from one of the bars was presented in court as an exhibit. The bar owners and their clients pleaded guilty to the charges of contravening the Public Order Act against them.

The suspects were arrested in Ruai, Dandora, Kamukunji among other places in Nairobi.

Most pleaded guilty before resident magistrate Mercy Malingu.

She sentenced them to pay a fine of Sh2,000 each or serve a jail term of 20 days.

The few who denied the charges were freed on a cash bail of Sh2,000 and directed to return to the court on July 24 for directions on their cases depending on the Covid-19 situation.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.