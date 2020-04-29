South Africa: Water and Sanitation Delivers Water to North West Households During Coronavirus COVID-19 Lockdown

29 April 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Over 87 785 households in North West receive water in the fight against COVID-19

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS), North West region continues to deliver water to areas that have water supply challenges in a bid to heed the Presidential call of ensuring that citizens receive basic services in the fight against COVID-19.

Over 87 785 households identified from the four district municipalities in the North West receive water through 725 water tanks and 50 water trucks which have been distributed to store and provide water to these households.

In Dr Kenneth Kaunda District Municipality 58 tanks and 6 water trucks have been delivered and in Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality 263 tanks and 13 water trucks were delivered.

The Bojanala Platinum District Municipality has received 227 tanks and 18 water trucks while Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District Municipality received 177 tanks and 13 water trucks.

A further 5000 packages consisting of sanitizers, bar soaps, gloves, masks and bleach have been delivered and will soon be distributed to identified needy households, informal settlements and orphanages across the four district municipalities in the North West to flatten the curve of the COVID-19.The DWS North West Provincial Head, Mr Chadwick Lobakeng has acknowledged that there are still challenges in certain areas such as Madibeng Local Municipality where communities have been complaining about the interrupted water supply and its quality.

"We are aware of the challenges in Madibeng Local Municipality and these are a result of the water treatment plant not functioning optimally because it is under upgrade and from time to time there have to be shutdowns to allow work to be done at the plant.

"However, we are working with the municipality of Madibeng to ensure that the community receives water through the 76 tanks allocated to the municipality", said Lobakeng.

Lobakeng also commended the good work that has been done so far. "This has been possible because we have been working together as the three spheres of government including Sedibeng, Magalies and Rand water boards", said Lobakeng.

Lobakeng emphasised that DWS working together with CoGTA, municipalities, and water boards will ensure that the identified households which do not have water supply receive it throughout to ensure that we combat the spread of COVID-19.

Lobakeng further highlighted that DWS working together with the Department of Health, various municipalities and other associated stakeholders will continue to roll out Health and Hygiene campaigns aimed at reducing the spread of the pandemic.

