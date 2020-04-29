South Africa: Elderly Woman Left With Nothing As Three Homes Affected in Cape Town Blaze

29 April 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Tammy Petersen

Three homes were affected by a blaze in Bonteheuwel, Cape Town on Tuesday night, which left an elderly woman with nothing after the fire gutted her house.

"It could not have come at a worse time," local ward councillor Angus McKenzie said. "I am appealing to each and every one to do everything they possibly can to help these families rebuild."

City of Cape Town fire and rescue services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said an emergency call was received at about 21:00 on Tuesday of a dwelling alight in Taaibos Road.

"The swift response of fire crews from Epping managed to contain the fire quickly," he said.

One house sustained extensive damage while the adjacent homes were not as badly affected.

The fire was extinguished at 22:20.

No injuries were reported and all occupants were accounted for, Carelse said.

McKenzie said the gutted property was home to an elderly Muslim woman, who lived alone.

Saturday marked the start of the holy month of Ramadaan.

She, as well as her neighbours in the two adjacent properties, are living with friends and family after the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.