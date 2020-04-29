Kenya: Safaricom Net Profit Jumps On M-Pesa, Data

29 April 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Brian Ngugi

Kenya's biggest telecom Safaricom net profit for the full year ended March this year jumped 19.54 percent to Ksh74.7 billion ($747m) on strong mobile money service M-Pesa and mobile data revenue growth that offset a decline in voice and messaging (SMS) revenues.

During period, Safaricom's M-Pesa revenue grew by 12.6 percent to Ksh84.44 billion ($844m) as mobile data revenue increased by 12.1 percent to Ksh40.67 billion ($406m).

Voice service revenue (drawn from incoming and outgoing calls), which makes up the bulk of the telco's revenues, declined 1.4 percent to Ksh94.45 billion ($945m), while messaging income declined by 12.3 percent to Ksh17.9 billion ($179m).

"The results reflect the commitment this customer centricity approach, with a steady growth in service revenue while mobile data is now back to double digit growth," said Safaricom former chief executive Michael Joseph.

"I am proud of what the team has been able to deliver despite such a tough business year. We have stayed the course, given customers more value, and put the consumer first by delivering relevant products and services."

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa, who took the reins on April 1, said the company is going forward betting on M-Pesa, data business and entry into other markets like Ethiopia as well as innovations to shape the firm's future profitability.

"Safaricom has always been the pioneer in many ground-breaking innovations, and I am committed to continuing this path with a focus to tap into the vast opportunity in the agriculture, health, education, and public sectors," said Mr Ndegwa.

"Leveraging the power of partnerships and the digital platforms we operate, I aim to drive affordable and innovative products in mobile communication, financial services and enterprise solutions whilst maintaining leadership in the best network quality," he added.

Smartphones

As part of the deal to "democratise" usage of data among Kenyans, Mr Ndegwa said Safaricom plans to target about 1 million customers with affordable smartphones.

The plan in partnership with Google will see low-income earners pay as little as Ksh20 ($0.20) upto to a year to acquire smartphones and to upgrade to 4G enabled devices.

Dividends

During the year ended March, Safaricom's service revenue was up 4.8 percent per cent to Ksh251.22 billion ($2.51 billion).

Against this performance, the board has proposed payment a final dividend of Ksh1.40 per share amounting to Ksh56.09 billion ($560 million).

The firm paid a dividend of Ksh50.08 billion ($500m) in the previous year.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: East African

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.