Rwanda: Rib Dismisses Abuse Allegations At Gashora Transit Centre

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) on Tuesday, April 28, concluded that allegations of sexual assault by a minor refugee at the Gashora Emergency Transit Centre against a Rwanda National Police commander at the centre in Bugesera district are unfounded.

According to a press statement issued by the Ministry of Emergency Management, "The Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has thoroughly investigated this allegation and determined that it was unfounded".

The 16-year-old, together with other two refugees currently living at the camp were caught violating the lockdown curfew on April 13.

In accordance with the procedure, the statement reads, "they were held at the sentry house adjacent to the gate until the arrival of the police commander. The police commander reminded the three refugees about the importance of established curfew rules, particularly in the context of the Covid-19 lockdown"

However, the following day, On April 14, a minor refugee filed a complaint of sexual assault against the police commander at Gashora Transit Centre. After thorough investigation by RIB, "The medical report determined that no physical assault took place, and the testimonies of all eyewitnesses (including the two adult companions of the complainant) indicate that no sexual abuse took place." Adding "At no time was the complainant separated from his companions during the period in question". Nevertheless, the statement signed by Olivier Kayumba, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Emergency Management (MINEMA), indicates that investigation further determined that five adult refugees are responsible for pressuring the minor refugee to make the false report, which was then transmitted to media contacts in order to accelerate their resentment.

"Given that context, the minor refugee will not face charges for filing a false police report," part of the statement reads.

On the other hand, the government also vowed to ensure the protection and safety of all refugees in the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic era.

The Government of Rwanda, in partnership with the African Union and UNHCR, established in September 2019 the Emergency Transit Mechanism (ETM) for the evacuation of refugees and asylum seekers of various nationalities from Libya.

So far the country is home to 306 refugees and are all part of the 500 refugees that Rwanda pledged to receive as part of efforts to rescue thousands that are languishing under gross human rights abuses in the North African Country.

