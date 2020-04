Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Republic Kais Saied decided on Wednesday to extend the nationwide state of emergency for 30 days, starting from April 30, 2020, said a Presidency of the Republic press release.

Saied had extended the state of emergency for three months from January 31, to April 29.

The state of emergency has been ongoing since November 24, 2015 nationwide, following the terrorist attack against a presidential guard bus in the capital, leaving 13 dead and 16 injured.