Kenya: Ten More People Have Tested Positive While the Total Number of Recoveries Has Risen to 129

Ten more people in Kenya have tested positive for the coronavirus, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 384.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Mercy Mwangangi gave this update on Wednesday, saying nine of the new cases were recorded in Mombasa and one in Nairobi.

She said the patients were found after the testing of 508 samples from 14 counties over the last 24 hours.

Dr Mwangangi said five more people had been discharged after testing negative for Covid-19, raising the country's total number of recoveries to 129.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus infections in Africa was 35,843 and the deaths 1,530, according to Worldometer's tally on April 29.

Tanzania's number of confirmed cases soared to 480 on Wednesday, after 196 more people tested positive for the virus.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said the country had also registered six more deaths, bringing the number of fatalities to 16, and that the number of recoveries had increased from 48 to 167.

In West Africa, nations under the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) have resolved to work together to cushion the region from an economic crisis and save its population of at least 400 million.

The virus has spread across the world, killed many, altered the definition of normalcy and collapsed economies since it was first reported in Wuhan, China, on December 31, 2019.

It had infected at least 3,150,478 people by April 29, with the total number of deaths standing at 218,466 and that of recoveries at 964,161.

The number of active cases stood at 1,967,851, with three per cent or 56,885 of them being critical and the rest mild.

Worldometer's count showed that the number of closed cases was 1,182,627, with 82 per cent or 964,161 being the number of recoveries or those discharged.