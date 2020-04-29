South Africa: Level Four Lockdown - Health and Safety for Employers and Their Workforce

analysis

As the South African workforce face an unsure future, fuelled by the global spread of the coronavirus, employers and their workforce need to be aware of the serious health and safety risks involved if lockdown restrictions are abandoned too soon. Employers will need to adapt, prepare and deploy health and safety measures to protect their workforce.

There was a countrywide sigh of relief when President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a reduction in lockdown restrictions from Level Five to Level Four from the beginning of May 2020. But, for employers and for those hoping to return to work, what does the Level Four lockdown restrictions mean? And how do businesses ensure they comply with all health and safety requirements?

Although Level Four is somewhat less restrictive, it still doesn't mean that it will be "business as usual". Extensive measures will have to be implemented to safeguard workers from exposure to the coronavirus and social distancing will remain a vital safety element.

Going to Level Four means that the country will begin to slowly move away from a scenario that adopted drastic measures to save lives and contain the spread of the virus. Instead, South Africa will now return to some form of...