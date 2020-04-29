South Africa: Parliament - Phasing-in of Schooling to Resume From Next Week

analysis

The Department of Basic Education is pushing forward with its plans to phase-in the reopening of schools from May 6, starting with Grades 7 and 12.

The Department of Basic Education announced May 6 as a tentative date for schools to resume during joint proceedings before the Higher Education Committee of the National Assembly and the Education and Technology, Sports, Arts and Culture Committee of the National Council of Provinces.

The tentative plan outlines that teachers would resume on 4 May while Grades 7 and 12 pupils will be expected back on school grounds on 6 May.

Grades 11 and 6 will follow on 20 May and the remaining grades will be phased in two weeks apart from each other with Grade R the last grade to be phased in.

The Deputy Minister of Basic Education, Reginah Mhaule told committee members on Wednesday, 29 April, during the presentation that they know "life is more important than the academic year", and the recovery plan accounts for this.

The department said that a basic, essential hygiene and sanitation package has been developed and provinces are already in the process of procuring items.

"These include cleaning and disinfection materials, PPEs, sanitisers, handwashing, soap, ...