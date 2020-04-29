South Africa: The Rules Around Pensions in a Time of Mass Job Losses

29 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ruan Jooste

In addition to the stress faced by employees who might lose their jobs during the crisis engendered by Covid-19, there is the added concern of whether their pension contributions will remain safe or fairly managed.

The Financial Services Conduct Authority (FSCA) warned, at the end of March, that many distressed employers might default on their employees' contributions to retirement funds, as a direct consequence of Covid-19's impact on businesses and the economy.

While the FSCA reminded the public that most funds have existing rules for distressed employers and members, including relief measures for employees (such as ceasing the payment contributions if they are not being paid), history has taught us that sometimes companies simply don't play by the rules. And in light of the current crisis, some funds don't even have relevant rules in place.

Notwithstanding the provisions of Section 13A of the Pensions Funds Act, which obliges employers participating in funds to pay defined contributions in respect of their members within a stipulated time-frame, most funds have rules which make provision for temporary member suspension (no salary means no contributions), and a reduction in pensionable salaries, which will reduce members' monthly contributions (subject to the rules of the fund)....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.