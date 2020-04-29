Tunisia: Minister of Justice Insists On Ensuring Continuity of Judicial Service

Tunis/Tunisia — Justice Minister Thouraya Jribi, on Wednesday, insisted on ensuring the continuity of the judicial service and the rights of litigants. At her meeting with representatives of the new Board of the General Federation of Agents of the Ministry of Justice, Jeribi called for the need to respect the legislative measures taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

She stressed the importance of preserving the climate of solidarity and cooperation among all components of the judiciary.

The meeting was also an opportunity to review the strategy of targeted lockdown, with regard to the organisation of work within the courts, according to a statement by the Ministry of Justice. Emphasis was placed on the importance of anticipatory measures in the courts to prevent the spread of the virus and to protect the components of the judiciary.

The concerns of judicial officers and court clerks regarding, inter alia, continuing training, the after-hours service system and internal competitions were also on the agenda.

The meeting took place in the presence of officials of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT).