Tunisia: Medenine - Otdh Calls to Expedite Repatriating Tunisians Stranded in Libya

29 April 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Tunisian Observatory of Human Rights (OTDH) Mustapha Abdelkebir, on Wednesday, called on the Tunisian authorities to expedite the repatriation of Tunisians stranded in Libya, given the dangerous security situation in that country.

Nearly 500 Tunisians are stranded at the Ras Jedir border crossing, Medenine, he told TAP, saying their number could increase to 1,500.

He also stressed the need to open the Dhehiba-Wazen border crossing, Tataouine, to allow a group of Tunisians stranded for a long period in Libya to enter the Tunisian territory.

Nearly 2,200 Tunisians have been repatriated from Libya through the Ras Jedir border crossing, since the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

