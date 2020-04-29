Tunisia: Education Minister Presents New Timetable of National Exams [upd 1]

Tunis/Tunisia — Education Minister Mohamed Hamdi announced at press conference Wednesday the end of the 2019-2020 school year for all school grades except for baccalaureate students who will resume classes to complete courses and candidates for the end of basic education exam (9th grade) and the entrance exam to pilot middle schools (primary education 6th grade).

At a press conference held at the Government Palace in the Kasbah, the Minister stressed that the 133,427 candidates for the baccalaureate exam will resume classes from May 28 to June 23, 2020.

The main session is scheduled from July 8 to 15 and the results will be announced on July 26, 2020 while the catch-up session is scheduled from July 27 to 30 and the results will be announced on August 9.

Hamdi added that several practical tests at the baccalaureate have been cancelled like the sports baccalaureate or others and only a few have been maintained like algorithm and programming, information and communication technologies, sports for the sports section and the artistic practical tests at the high school of arts of El Omrane.

For the optional diploma at the end of basic education (9th year) which concerns only 27903 candidates for the general exam and 281 for the technical exam, the tests will be held on the chapters of the first two terms on July 2 and 3, 2020 that is to say two days instead of three.

For the pilot middle school entrance examination, which is also optional, the 52,889 candidates will take the tests, on the chapters of the first two quarters, in only two days instead of three, on June 29 and 30, 2020.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tunisia Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Minister said all measures will be taken to ensure the safety of students, teachers and all educational staff.

In this context, he indicated that the Ministry is in the process of developing a health procedures guide, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health.

He further stated that measures will also be taken to avoid overcrowding in classrooms, indicating that when classes resume, baccalaureate students will be divided into groups in addition to ensuring social distancing during exams and providing them with protective and hygienic means.

For the ordinary levels of education, Mohamed Hamdi said circulars will be issued to specify the new conditions for redemption and progressing from class to class.

The minister recalled that this timetable of national exams, drawn up in consultation with the trade union side, can be modified at any time if the health situation requires it.