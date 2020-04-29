Tunisia: Open Budget Survey 2019 - Tunisia Ranks 82nd

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia was ranked 82nd out of 117 countries in terms of budget transperancy, according to the Open Budget Survey (OBS) 2019, published on Wednesday bu the International Budget Partnership (IBP).

The survey, which assesses the level of transparency in national budgetary processes, is developed every two years by the IBP as part of a collaborative research programme in Tunisia with the Department of Studies of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT).

With 35 points, Tunisia recorded a drop by 12 points compared with results of 2017, thus ranking 4th at the level of Arab countries, following Jordan, Egypt and Morocco, while it was ranked 2nd in 2013-2015.

The OBS assesses the public availability of budget information by considering the timely release and contents of eight key budget documents that all countries should issue at different points in the budget process. Many of these criteria are drawn from those developed by multilateral organisations, such as the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) Code of Good Practices on Fiscal Transparency, the Public Expenditure and Finance Accountability initiative (whose secretariat is hosted by the World Bank), the organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's (OECD) Best Practices for Fiscal Transparency, and the International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions' Lima Declaration of Guidelines on Auditing Precepts.

The OBS also assesses the formal opportunities offered to the public for meaningful participation in the different stages of the budget process, placing Tunisia 1st at the level of Arab countries with 17 points.

The survey's results concerning Tunisia have led to a number of recommendations, including publishing the Audit Report online in a timely manner, producing and publishing the Pre-Budget Statement and Mid-Year Review online in a timely manner, including additional fiscal risk and expenditure information (e.g., expenditure data for years prior to the budget year) in the Executive's Budget Proposal, includeing information on policy performance as well as additional data on expenditures (e.g., expenditure estimates for individual programs) in the Year-End Report.

The recommendations also include expanding mechanisms during budget formulation that engage any civil society organisation or member of the public who wishes to participate, improving the role of the House of People's Representatives (HPR) by prioritising a legislative committee that should examine in-year budget implementation and publish reports with their findings online.