Sudan: Coronavirus Spreads Across Sudan

29 April 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — Sudan's Federal Ministry of Health announced the registration of 43 new cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) yesterday, nine of them in El Gezira state.

In Khartoum state 33 new cases were recorded yesterday. El Gezira registered nine new Covid-19 cases. For the first time a case was recorded in West Kordofan, the ministry said in a statement.

Since the first coronavirus case was recorded in the second week of March, the total number of registered cases throughout the country reached 318. 25 patients died.

Khartoum registered 289 patients so far, El Gezira 17, El Gedaref three, and Nile River state three as well. One case was recorded in Red Sea state, Sennar, White Nile state, West Kordofan, Central Darfur, and East Darfur. The coronavirus is now recorded in ten of Sudan's states.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

