Egypt: Embassy in Cairo Plans to Repatriate Stranded Sudanese

29 April 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Cairo — The Sudanese embassy in Cairo launched an electronic form to assess the number of Sudanese stranded in Egypt with the aim of developing a strategic plan to repatriate them.

The embassy asked all Sudanese nationals who are stranded in Egypt and wish to return to fill in the electronic form.

Applicants must provide the name of the stranded person, his or her travel companions, the date of entry into Egypt, phone number, reason for entry, place of residence in Egypt, and place of residence in Sudan. They are also asked whether they are healthy, have been hospitalised, and when he or she wishes to return to Sudan.

At the beginning of this month, Sudanese who claim to be stranded after Sudan closed the border with Egypt stormed the embassy in Cairo and torched offices. The embassy claimed the perpetrators were not stranded at all, but Sudanese living in Egypt or asylum seekers. According to the embassy, the perpetrators wished to profit from the financial and material aid that the embassy is providing for stranded Sudanese nationals.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.