Egypt: Embassy in Cairo Plans to Repatriate Stranded Sudanese

Cairo — The Sudanese embassy in Cairo launched an electronic form to assess the number of Sudanese stranded in Egypt with the aim of developing a strategic plan to repatriate them.

The embassy asked all Sudanese nationals who are stranded in Egypt and wish to return to fill in the electronic form.

Applicants must provide the name of the stranded person, his or her travel companions, the date of entry into Egypt, phone number, reason for entry, place of residence in Egypt, and place of residence in Sudan. They are also asked whether they are healthy, have been hospitalised, and when he or she wishes to return to Sudan.

At the beginning of this month, Sudanese who claim to be stranded after Sudan closed the border with Egypt stormed the embassy in Cairo and torched offices. The embassy claimed the perpetrators were not stranded at all, but Sudanese living in Egypt or asylum seekers. According to the embassy, the perpetrators wished to profit from the financial and material aid that the embassy is providing for stranded Sudanese nationals.

