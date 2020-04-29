Namibia: SAN Community's Farming Bears Fruit

29 April 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Roxane Bayer

THE home gardening project supported by the Nyae Nyae Development Fund Namibia (NNDFN) and its donors is bearing fruit after the rainy season.

Watermelons that were grown in the Nyae Nyae Conservancy and community home gardens, are ready for harvesting. They will either be for household consumption or for sale. In either case, these watermelons, along with other fruit, are essential for the continued survival of the San people.

"The San in the Nyae Nyae Conservancy have become increasingly reliant on farming," said Lara Diaz from the Nyae Nyae Development Foundation in a statement.

The conservancy and the NNDFN have worked on this project for nearly 10 years, allowing the San to not only have much needed food, but also to become self-sufficient through small-scale farming.

Diaz added in the statement that although it takes time and effort to start the gardening project, it allows a level of self-sustainability, "giving the conservancy inhabitants a greater sense of empowerment and food security".

Through different initiatives, including funding from the European Union and organisations such as the NNDFN, the San have learnt different methods of farming which have become essential because of the drought the country endured and the impact climate change has had on their traditional livelihoods.

"Combining these new livelihood projects with their traditional veld harvesting of plants such as devil's claw, offers the San a viable future where wildlife and livestock coexist with agriculture and natural bush foods," added Diaz.

